Douglas Lee Stout, age 72, passed away July 8, 2019 at his home in Euclid. He was born May 19, 1947, in Cleveland, to the late Lee and Dorothy. Doug proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. His fun personality always made you smile, regardless if you knew him. Loving father of Kathryn (Brian) Stout-Sandberg, and Gretchen (Drew) Stout-Jursich; grandfather of two. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Private Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019