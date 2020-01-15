|
Funeral Mass for Douglas M. D’Arcy, 57, of Cleveland, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 15000 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland. Mr. D’Arcy passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 18, 1962, in Cleveland. Doug was a journeyman with IAM and Aerospace Workers Union Local 1297. He was a proud machinist and enjoyed carpentry. Doug was the loving father of David D’Arcy, Shannon D’Arcy and Brian D’Arcy (Jessica Richter); cherished grandfather of David D’Arcy; brother of Lauri (Robert) Davidson, Ray (Debbie) D’Arcy, John (Peggy) D’Arcy, Matthew (Beth) D’Arcy and Linda Hanratty; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Leo P. and Joanne A. (nee Brick) D’Arcy; and siblings, Lee Ann D’Arcy Hvizdak, David D’Arcy and James D’Arcy. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family requests no flowers please. www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020