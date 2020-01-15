Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas D'Arcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas M. D'Arcy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas M. D'Arcy Obituary
Funeral Mass for Douglas M. D’Arcy, 57, of Cleveland, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 15000 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland. Mr. D’Arcy passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 18, 1962, in Cleveland. Doug was a journeyman with IAM and Aerospace Workers Union Local 1297. He was a proud machinist and enjoyed carpentry. Doug was the loving father of David D’Arcy, Shannon D’Arcy and Brian D’Arcy (Jessica Richter); cherished grandfather of David D’Arcy; brother of Lauri (Robert) Davidson, Ray (Debbie) D’Arcy, John (Peggy) D’Arcy, Matthew (Beth) D’Arcy and Linda Hanratty; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Leo P. and Joanne A. (nee Brick) D’Arcy; and siblings, Lee Ann D’Arcy Hvizdak, David D’Arcy and James D’Arcy. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family requests no flowers please. www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -