Douglas McClintock, 83, of Willowick, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Wickliffe.Born March 10, 1935 in PA, he’s been a resident of Willowick for 55 years.He was a steel fabricator for Commerce Steel.He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He liked to take his chances with horse races and enjoyed collecting coins.He is survived by his loving daughters, Maryanne and Bernadette; sons, David and Joseph; grandchildren, Johnny, Kenny, Joey, and Hannah; siblings, Evelyn, Perry, and Jim (Ann); he loved his dog, Curly.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary; brother, Donald.Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24th from 1 until 4 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25th at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.The family suggests contributions be made in Douglas’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland 44110. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019