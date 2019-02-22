Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas McClintock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas McClintock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas McClintock Obituary
Douglas McClintock, 83, of Willowick, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Wickliffe.Born March 10, 1935 in PA, he’s been a resident of Willowick for 55 years.He was a steel fabricator for Commerce Steel.He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He liked to take his chances with horse races and enjoyed collecting coins.He is survived by his loving daughters, Maryanne and Bernadette; sons, David and Joseph; grandchildren, Johnny, Kenny, Joey, and Hannah; siblings, Evelyn, Perry, and Jim (Ann); he loved his dog, Curly.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary; brother, Donald.Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24th from 1 until 4 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25th at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.The family suggests contributions be made in Douglas’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland 44110. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now