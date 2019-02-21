|
Douglas P. Penny, age 84, passed away Feb. 20, 2019.Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Lewis); father of Jeffrey (Joan), Lynda Fye (David), Barbara McGill, and Michael (Nicole); grandfather of Erin Wallace Morrison, Steven Soeder (Nicole), Jackie Maze (Adam), Brianna McGill, Addison Penny, and Morgan Penny; great-grandfather of four.Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. Private burial will take place.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019