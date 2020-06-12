Douglas Pykonen
1930 - 2020
Douglas Pykonen, 89, passed away peacefully at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, Ohio, on June 11th, 2020. He was born June 21, 1930, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Douglas was preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Turja Pykonen; brother, Gary "Garth" Pykonen; sister, Carol Pykonen Herendeen; sister-in-law, Gloria Hemming Gurbach; brother-in-law, Elmer Gurbach; and niece, Michelle Herendeen Evans. He is survived and loved by his wife, Joanne Hemming Pykonen; son, Douglas "Dougie" Pykonen; nephews, David Gurbach, Drew Gurbach, Mark Herendeen, and Kevin Herendeen; and cousin, Susan Clary. Douglas, retired from Avery Dennison (Fasson) after 27 years, was a devoted father and husband and lifelong resident of Painesville Ohio. Douglas loved taking his dog "Ringo" on walks around Painesville’s Kiwanis Recreation Park. He was a standout basketball and baseball player at Harvey High School, where he graduated in 1948, and then went on to play "A" baseball in the early 1950s. In the 1960s and 1970s, Douglas could be found playing both fast pitch and slow pitch softball in Recreation Park. His favorite professional sports teams were the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, in that order! In addition, Douglas and Joanne loved to dance on the weekends at the Painesville Twp. Park Dance Hall. A memorial service for Douglas will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Friends will be received from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
