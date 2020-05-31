Douglas Seredich passed away May 26, 2020 after a brief illness, born May 23, 1945 to parents George and Mary (Zadzilka) Seredich in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the second of three children.Doug retired from General Electric in 2000, after a thirty year career as a Mold Maker, his skill and inginuity were recognized by the multiple U.S. patents he held. Doug was an avid racer and car enthusiast, his love of Corvettes led him to become an active member of multiple Corvette clubs, including Competition Corvette Association and Tiretown Corvette Club. His love for speed and precision driving, led to multiple awards and titles, he was most proud of his 1992 and 1995 NCCC National Championship Awards. Doug’s ability to build, repair and modify his cars was shared with his fellow enthusiasts and created lifelong friendships.Doug is survived by his sons from his former spouse and lifelong friend Barbara (Helmerick) Seredich, Douglas (Victoria) Seredich, Jr. of Chardon, Nicholas Seredich of Perry, and his daughter from a prior marriage, Brenda Seredich Lambert of Mentor. Doug leaves behind his grandchildren, Jacob and Sidnee (Douglas, Jr.), Brittany and Justin (Brenda), as well as two great grandchildren. Doug is also survived by his sister Deborah (Allen) Hanuska of Mountain Home, Idaho.He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce.In lieu of services, Doug requested that his friends and family take a moment to remember the good times, know that he loved them (and to remind all of his racing friends that he would always beat you on the track)!



