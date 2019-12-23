|
Drago Milovan, age 76, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019. Drago was born in Croatia and came to Cleveland in 1966. He lived most of his life in the area. Drago was a compassionate and friendly man and had a great sense of humor. He loved nature and enjoyed photography, reading, walking in the parks, fishing and traveling with his lovely wife, Ana, during their married life. He is survived by brother, Mons. Ivan; and sister, Ljubica in Croatia; his mother-in-law, Dragica Mahovlic; brothers-in-law, Ivan Mahovlic (Shannon) and Peter Mahovlic (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Mira Odorcic and Kathy Skrtic (Frank); and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the USA and in Europe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ana (nee Mahovlic); and his parents, Antun and Eufemia (nee Petrovic); his brothers, Miroslav and Vjekoslav; and father-in-law, Ivan Mahovlic. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Drago at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28990 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 East 40th Street, Cleveland (please meet at Church). Entombment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019