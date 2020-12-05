Drago Prelog age 92, beloved husband for 67 years of Slava (nee Cebasek), loving father of Mary Prelog-Sams (husband Michael), Doris Smith (husband Robert); devoted grandfather to Nicholette Sams (husband Jason), Andrea Sams (Don), Daniel Smith; and great-grandfather to Lily Legan and Joshua Sams; dear uncle and great-uncle of many in Slovenia. He was predeceased by his siblings, family and friends in Slovenia.Drago and his wife immigrated to America by boat via Ellis Island in 1956 in search of a better life and greater opportunities. He worked many jobs while attending night school at Fenn College (Cleveland State University). His dream of owning his own business became a reality. He owned Electric Motor Repair for 35 years in the North Collinwood area, upon retiring he sold his successful business.Drago loved retirement, especially being a snowbird for 18 years in Englewood, Florida. He had many hobbies including: making golf clubs for all his family members, painting beautiful Slovenian countryside landscapes and of course political cartoons. He loved his politics and never missed voting in an election. He was very patriotic and loved America. He and Slava throughout their marriage traveled extensively around the world. However, his passion was always downhill skiing/racing. The thrill and excitement of racing down the slopes in America and Europe started as a young boy and ended at age 80 when he said he could no longer go downhill at high speeds. He belonged to the Hi-Rise Ski Club and many other ski clubs on the east and west side of Cleveland. He won numerous awards, medals and trophies for his racing skills doing the Slalom and Giant Slalom and achieving in his lifetime 500,000 vertical feet of skiing in Jackson Hole, WY. He had a very competitive nature when skiing which allowed him to race and place in two Senior Olympics. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vitus Slovenian School, Mail to: Joe Mrva, FBO St. Vitus Slovenian School, 10166 Hobart Rd., Kirtland Ohio 44094. an organization that Drago donated to that was very dear to him and Slava. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Prayers of Christian Burial Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Due to COVID, entombment will be private. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Drago at THE DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday, December 12, at 11:30am-1:30pm. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com