Drusilla C. Rogerson

Drusilla C. Rogerson Obituary
Drusilla C. Rogerson (nee Stewart), formerly of Strongsville, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at The Lantern of Madison Assisted Living Facility. She was born November 11, 1945, in Wheeling, W.Va. She is survived by her three children, Marc (Bethe) Orlando, of Mason, Ohio, Natalie (Chris) Stevens, of Painesville, Ohio and Jonathan Eggleton, of Decatur, Georgia. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Josh, Morgan, Jake, Jaxson, Margo, Jacob, Ryan, Max and Carter. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, Albert Rogerson; along with her parents; and a brother. There will be a memorial service to celebrate our mother's life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The service will take place at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd. in Mentor, Ohio. Family will travel to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service in Wheeling, W.Va., following the memorial service.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
