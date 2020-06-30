Duane Paul "Skip" Ference
1939 - 2020
Duane Paul "Skip" Ference, 80, of Newbury, passed away at his home Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born August 29, 1939, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late Stephen Paul and Maxine Eleanor (Hendricks) Ference. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1960. Duane sold for Anderson Windows and Door Co. for 20 years. He was a member of AARP at Bainbridge Senior Center, where he organized the trips to the Casinos, Burton American Legion, D.T.J in Bainbridge, and was the financial director for the Czechoslovakian group also in Bainbridge. He enjoyed going to his Navy reunions for his ship the USS Willard Keith (DD-775). He will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Marge (Teichman) Cornish; his two daughters, Rachelle Ference, Renee (Stephen) Hubeny; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jonathan Hubeny; a sister, Shari Grills; two nephews; and his cat, White Cloud. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., following calling hours, at Newbury Center Cemetery, Auburn Road, Newbury OH 44065. Memorial donation can be made to the Burton American Legion, 14052 Goodwin St., Burton, OH 44021, in Duane’s name. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
