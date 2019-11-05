|
|
Dusan Knez passed away in peace Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 74. Dusan emigrated from his native Slovenia in the early 1970s to seek a better life for his family. Over the decades, he touched many lives with his friendly demeanor and caring spirit. He was hard working, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and was free of judgement. He was a friend to all. Dusan was a car and tractor enthusiast, a profound button-box musician, loved the sport of soccer, and possessed a refined appreciation of smoked sausage and Schnapps. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his kindness and infectious sense of humor. Dusan was the loving father of Bo, Margie, and Karmen; former husband of Mira Knez; loving and proud grandfather of Sage, Katie, Brad, Gwen, Jake, Tessa, and step-granddaughter, Robin; and brother of Jordan, Albina, Vida, and Maria. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 7, 2019