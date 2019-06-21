Home

Dwight Wojtonek Obituary
On June 18, 2019, Dwight Wojtonek Sr. began his heavenly eternal ride home.Dwight loved spending his time riding his motorcycles. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Dwight is survived by his sister, Linda Grano (Joe); brother, Ted (Belva) Wojtonek; children, David (Nadia), Dwight Allen Jr. (Jennifer), Michael (Allison), Tony ,and Elliot Wojtonek; nephews, Jason, Teddy, and Kenny Wojtonek; niece, Natalie Nelson; grandchildren, Krystle Snyder (Chad), Alexis, Megan, Ash, Jonathon, Timothy, Sarah, Leo, Gabby, and Sabrina Wojtonek; great-grandchildren, Jayla and Remi Snyder. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Norma Wojtonek; and daughter, Sarah Blackburn. Services will be held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio on Thursday, June 27th, promptly at 3:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on June 24, 2019
