Dylan M. Shelton, age 24, passed peacefully on April 13, 2019.Born April 30, 1994 in Euclid, he was a lifelong resident of Chesterland.Dylan was afflicted with Cerebral palsey at birth, but stayed very active as a product of his wonderful spirit, and infectious will and joy. His family always looked forward to seeing his beautiful smile and loved him more that than words could express. Dylan loved spending time with his family, swimming, listening to music, boating, and four wheeling.He is the beloved son of Andy and Pam (Weiner); dear grandson of Jim (deceased) and Joanne Shelton, and Joel (deceased) and Jan Weiner; loving nephew of Terri (Tony) Morris, Debbie Shelton (Darlene), Shawn Shelton, and Jeff Shelton; and cherished cousin of Sam, Kayleigh, Dominic, Nick, Vally, Jacob, and Jordyn.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Rt. 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, on Monday, April 22, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service in Dylan’s honor will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019