Earl George Reid, Jr., age 87, peacefully passed away on March 17, 2020 in Montville, Ohio. Born May 19, 1932 in Geneva, Ohio to Earl George and Esther (nee: Reed) Reid, Jr. He married Barbara Stochl on June 2, 1956 in Thompson, Ohio. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2012. Earl worked for Diamond Shamrock as an Operations Manager retiring in 1989. He loved his job and enjoyed going to work every day. He was very proud to be a Montville Volunteer Fireman serving there for 25 years. He was very active with the department and the Montville community serving as a Trustee. He enjoyed woodworking for his entire life. He made pens and gave them away freely. He made thousands for the Freedom Pen Project, sending them to troops during the Iraq War. He enjoyed camping and traveling. One of his proudest achievements was taking a Tiger Cruise with his son, Earl who was serving in the Navy on the Battleship New Jersey. He always had a hobby, going from one to another from raising fish to making jewelry, candles, tumbling stones and rocks and doing decoupage. Earl built a greenhouse, growing tons of tomatoes and even built a flat bottom boat on the dining room table, that the whole family took down the Clarion River in Cook Forest, Pa. Earl and Barb built the family home on Leggett Road themselves. He also was very proud of only going to school until the 9th grade, although he did actually earn his GED with honors at age 50. He is survived by his sons, Earl (Julia) Reid, III of Virginia Beach, VA, Richard (Tracy) Reid of Claridon Twp., OH, Steven Reid of Summit, IL; daughter, Lois Reid of Waldorf, MD; brothers, John, Louis (Anna), William (Sheena), Don (Theresa); sisters, Barbara (Tony) Cardaman, Dorothy Stafford, Ruth (Sonny) Lundstrom. He loved his eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He loved telling them and anyone who would listen to save their money. He was beloved by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Reid; brothers, Raymond and Allen; sister, Betty; brothers-in-law, Edward Taylor and Wayne Stafford. The family would like to thank Emily of Geauga Assisted Living and her fine staff, for their loving care of George over the last three years of his life. We also want to thank Grace Hospice and the Montville Fire Dept. for their help when needed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to any of the following, Geauga Assisted Living, 16065 GAR Highway, Montville, Ohio 44064, Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or Montville Fire Dept, P.O. Box 98, 9755 Madison Road, Montville, Ohio 44064. A private family burial was held at Montville Township Cemetery. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020