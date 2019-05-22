|
|
Earle H. Brandt, age 90, of Mentor, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH. He was born January 5, 1929, in Euclid, OH. Mr. Brandt worked at Lincoln Electric. Earle enjoyed family, gardening, dogs, birds, and spending time at their camper at Indian Creek.Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Corrine F. (Coates) Brandt; children, Laurie A. (John C.) Cameron, Kirsten L. Davis, Karen L. (Joseph Ludvik) Brandt, Leanne M. (John) Abrahamson, Elizabeth M. (James) Rastall, Catherine A. (Keith) Gebeau and Eric H. (Bridgette M.) Brandt; 15 grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Einar and Elisabeth Brandt; brothers, Norman and Raymond Brandt; and son-in-law, Stephen Davis. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family request contributions may be made to a . Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 23, 2019