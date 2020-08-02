Earnest “Ernie” Sidwell, age 88 of Mentor, passed away August 2, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born November 2, 1931 in Munday, WV.Mr. Sidwell had retired after spending his whole career as a machinist for the former Motch & Merryweather in Euclid. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening. He especially loved being “Pap-paw” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Wildman); daughters, Tina (Carl) Zarack and Ronda (Tony) Fulaytar; grandchildren, Christine (Damon) Horne, Jennifer (Robert) Speelman, Sarah (Samuel) Hoyt, Kyle Stevenson, Danielle (James) Lakofsky and T.J. Fulaytar; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Madaline Dawson and Alma Stoops; brother, Boyd Sidwell and many other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Julia (Jones) Sidwell and brother, Willie Sidwell.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.A graveside service will be held 11 am Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the cemetery.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
