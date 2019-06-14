|
Edgar “Ed” L. Kimble, age 89, passed away June 12, 2019 at his home in Willoughby. He was born November 15, 1929 in Bowden, WV to the late Ernest and Delphi. Ed worked at TRW Valve Division, before starting his own company, E.L.K. Multi-Services Inc. Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling with his wife, Audrey. “I’m just a quiet country boy (Ed Kimble).” Ed was the beloved husband of Audrey (nee Dranse); loving father of Edgar L. Jr. (deceased), Denise (Dave) Nusker, Karen Cruz, Sue (Randy) Farrell, and Debbie Spencer; grandfather of Angie (Todd) Burlingame, Kelly Kimble, Carly (David) Johnson, Michelle Nusker, Mitch (Erin) Nusker, Heather (Mike) Diven, Jason (Erin) Cruz, Jennifer (Kyle) Finnegan, Michael (Jennifer) Farrell, Kelly (Eric) Stegall, Jessica Sickles, Adam and Anna Musgrave; great-grandfather of 21; brother of Eugene (deceased), and June Ann Watson (deceased). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Body of Christ Community Church, 38057 Erie Rd. Willoughby, OH 44094 or St. Jude’s Research Hospital ().
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019