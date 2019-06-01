|
Edith Fronczak (Nee: Eville), 91 of Parma, passed away, Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born December 18, 1927 in Island City, PA to the late Julius and Mary Yenyo.Edith will always be remembered as the life of the party, excellent cook and avid gardener.Survivors include her sons: Robert (Dawn), Greg (Christine) and Daniel (Rita) Eville; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and sisters: Rosie Jepsen, Helen Vance and Elvira Politi.Preceding her in death are her: first husband, Robert Eville Jr.; second husband, Ernest Fronczak; and daughter, Patricia Harvey.The family will receive friends from 4-8pm., Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. A funeral mass will be held 11a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 37932 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Please meet at the church. Burial in Mentor Cemetery to follow.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019