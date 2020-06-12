Edith I. Freeman
Private family services will be held for Edith I. (Marlow) Freeman, 94, of Mentor. Mrs. Freeman passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.Born November 23, 1925, in Columbus, she has lived in Mentor since 1964. She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church, The Order of the Eastern Star, Garfield Garden Club, and Mentor Junior Women’s Club. She was surrounded by many friends in the community and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and Sunday lunches with the ladies. Mrs. Freeman was employed at the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Columbus and later worked for the City of Mentor for many years before her retirement. Survivors are her daughter, Nancy (Tim) Merritt of Littleton, CO; grandson, Jason Freeman; and great-grandson, Elijah Vance; and her sister, LaDonna Headlee of Columbus. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack T. Freeman, on March 29, 2004; and her son, Paul Randall Freeman on October 1, 2015. Her parents, C. E. and Helen Marlow; siblings, Omer Marlow, Gail Marsch, Hazel Gresh and Marie Burton; niece, Marie Headlee; and grandchildren, Nathan, Justin, Matthew and Meredith Rezak, and Angel Freeman. Final resting place will be in Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
