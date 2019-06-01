Funeral Services for Edith L. Kelley will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 PM Monday, June 3rd, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.Edith was born August 31, 1922 in Rutherford, West Virginia to Eschol Lee and Essie Pearl Stephens. She passed away, May 30, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Edith was a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. For years she helped her husband run the Maytag Store in Painesville and then she went to work as a custodian for the Auburn Career Center.She was a member of Concord Alliance Church and was very active at the Concord Community Center. She was also a Grand Marshall for the Concord Community Days Parade. Edith was very skilled at playing pinochle. She collected antique depression glass, enjoyed crocheting, and loved making her own clothes.Edith is survived by her sons, Glen Kelley and Lee (Kathy) Kelley; sister, Eva George; grandchildren, Belinda (Scotty) Holbrooks, Jody Kelley, Jill (Tracy) Stansberry and Felicia Wickman; great grandchildren, Heather Holbrooks , Taylor Holbrooks and Scotty Holbrooks Jr. Zachary, Megan, Hailey and Jacob. Great-great grandchildren, Ilana, Bobby, Rosalie, Raevyn, Emma, Devon and Andrew .She was preceded in death by her husband Earnest O. Kelley in 2003; her parents, and four siblings. Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary