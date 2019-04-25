Home

Edith L. Richards

Edith L. Richards Obituary
Edith L. Richards, of Mentor, passed away March 30, 2019 after a brief illness, with her family and dog, Butchie, by her side.She is survived by her children, James Richards, Pam Richards, Tom Richards Jr., Mary Richards; and grandchildren, Jake Newton, Tom Richards III, Zach Richards. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Dolly George; sister, Doris Hayer; and husband, Thomas Richards.Burial at Concord Cemetery. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
