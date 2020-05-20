Edith Laverne Furlong (nee Meade), age 79, of Willoughby, passed away May 20, 2020. Mrs. Furlong was born on October 29, 1940, in Speight, KY, to the late Turner and Elizabeth (nee Wright) Meade. Edith was a member of Vineyard Community Church in Wickliffe, the owner of Furlong & Co. Insurance Agency, she formerly had her own knitting business and sold knitting machines, a former foster parent for Lake Co. Job and Family Services, and also taught sewing for Alko Sewing Center. Edith also enjoyed camping, sewing, knitting, watching the Cleveland Indians, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Edith was the dearest mother of Teresa (Scott) Pecjak and Kenneth Furlong; devoted grandmother of Kyle Pecjak, Allen Furlong, Kelly (Jordan Smigel) Pecjak, Brett (Cheyenne) Furlong, Paige (Tom) Seleman, Kevin Pecjak; and great-grandmother of eight; dear sister of Virginia Burke. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Furlong. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow (Social Distancing Guidelines Will Be In Place). Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edith’s memory to Right to Life Alternaterm Crisis Pregnancy Services, Waterstone Professional Building, 14077 Cedar Rd., #100, South Euclid, OH 44118. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.