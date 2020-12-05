Edith Madison (nee Casini), age 94, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020. Born November 21, 1926 in Cleveland, she was currently a resident of Lyndhurst. Edith is survived by her daughters Donita Mazza (Larry) and Sherry Madison; granddaughter Lauren Mazza; and sister Gerrie Petrecca (Alphonse deceased). She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde; brother Donald Casini; and parents John and Clara Casini (nee Cerri). Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Masks required and social distancing will be observed. Burial Lakeview Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com