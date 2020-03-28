|
Edith Mary Skrobot, age 96 of Wickliffe, peacefully passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada on September 5, 1923, to Walter Crego and Doris (Larocque) Pedreira, both deceased.Edith was an avid Barbie doll collector and a member of the Barbie Club for many years. She was a den mother and active in the boy scouts and a campfire leader when her children were young. She loved to spend time with her children and the outdoors. Edith was always passionate about her beliefs. She completely emerged herself in life. She enjoyed getting a good bargain at the many garage sales that she attended. She was an avid collector. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.Edith is survived by her children, David (Georgette) Skrobot, Dr. Barry (Angela) Skrobot, and Susan (Richard) Phelps, her grandchildren, Christopher Skrobot, Erica (Shaun) Conley, Mike Skrobot, Sarah (Gregory) Boone, Emily Skrobot, Rachael Skrobot, Richard Phelps, James Phelps, Derek (Kate) Phelps, her great grandchildren, Zachary Phelps and Brooklyn Boone, her sister-in-law, Audra Crego and several nieces and nephews.Edith is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, George James Skrobot, her son, Ralph E. Skrobot, her brother, Walter (Ken) Crego.A private celebration of life will take place at a future date and time.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020