Edith W. Reed age 98, of Clayton, NC died peacefully on Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.She was born in Willoughby, Ohio on February 9, 1922. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School, she went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Piano Performance at the Cleveland Institute of Music in 1944 and a Masters Degree in 1968. She performed locally and taught at the Fine Arts Association in Willoughby from 1957 to 1992 where she was both head of the Piano Department and Chairman of the Music Department. She was a member of the Cleveland Composers Guild and the Cecillian Music Club.In 2000 she moved to Clayton, NC where she became an active member of the Johnston County Music Association.Edith is survived by two daughters, Susan (Robert) Pinney of Cary, NC. and Sherry Reed of Saltsville, Va., and a son Henry Reed of Willoughby, Oh. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Laura (Charles) Bolek of Painesville, Oh. and Derek (Lora) Murphy of Lebanon, Oh., three great grandchildren Danielle Bolek, Ava Murphy and Aidan Murphy. Many nieces and nephews survive as well.A private memorial service to be held in Ohio will be planned for a future date.Arrangements are being handled by:Walter Sanders Funeral Home, Smithfield, NC



