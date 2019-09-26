|
|
Edmund T. Ferrall, age 76, of Chardon, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 at Kemper House in Highland Heights. Born Jan 24, 1943 in Tiffin, OH to Robert and Eileen (nee: Leahy) Ferrall, he had been a longtime area resident. Ed was a teacher at Chardon High School from 1969 to 1979 and then worked in the training department of East Ohio Gas until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Chardon and loved to go to Disneyworld with his wife and children. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather until Alzheimer’s Disease took him away from his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth (Betty) of Chardon; children, Nathaniel “Nate” (Emily) of Bay Village, Michelle (Joe Welling) of Macedonia and Kathleen (Eric) Quinn of Avon; grandchildren, Tyler Grant Ferrall and Kayley Marie Ferrall, Connor and Scarlett Quinn. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, OH with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor. Donations suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Alzheimer’s Association. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 4, 2019