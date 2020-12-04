1/1
Edna E. Sikora
1933 - 2020
Edna E. Sikora (nee Yeager) age 87 of Mentor, died Dec. 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 9, 1933 in Smiley, PA.Edna was an avid reader, loved scratching lottery tickets, country music, and being with her family.She is survived by her children, Linda Mnieckowski, Lara Sikora, John Sikora (Lois Davies), Tracy Sikora (John Clark); grandchildren, Darlene (Jody) Ohmart, Tabitha Wong, Shannon Clark (Nicholas Nelas), Kailey Sikora, and Pvt. John Sikora, U.S. Army; great grandchildren, Cassy Timpanelli and Brody Ohmart; sisters, Charlotte Simanovich, Regina Powell, Barbara Weasenforth.She was preceded in death by her son Earl F. Yeager and granddaughter Marissa M. Marchiano.Edna's family would like to thank Lois Davies for all she has done for our mother.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
