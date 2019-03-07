Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Moy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna G. Moy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna G. Moy Obituary
Edna G. Moy, age 88, passed quietly in her sleep on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home in Hatboro, PA.Born November 26, 1930 in Queens, NY, Edna was the daughter of Ann (nee Laczko) and John Lindsay and the step-daughter of Charles Leishman.She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, in 2003; and by her brother, Paul Lindsay (Mary).During 1957 to 1975, Edna, Philip, and their children resided in Mentor, where they were members of St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Bede the Venerable churches.She is survived by her seven children, Philip J. (Ann) Moy Jr. of Chagrin Falls, Dr. Cecilia A. Moy (Toby Kuivila) of Upper Arlington, Michael E. (Marcella) Moy of Lafayette, CO., Mary Moy (Richard) Braun of Oaks, PA., Catherine Moy (Kenneth) Ondo of Salisbury, MD., Margaret F. Moy of Gibbsboro, NJ., and Christine M. Moy (Thomas Hess) of Hatboro, PA.; by her 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Coleman, Hilary, Grace, Alison, Matthew, Michael, Kevin, Lindsay, and Catherine; and by her seven great-grandchildren, Addyson, Mackenzie, Margaret, Evelyn, Avinash, Claire, and Nisha.The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington, PA.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now