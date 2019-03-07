|
|
Edna G. Moy, age 88, passed quietly in her sleep on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home in Hatboro, PA.Born November 26, 1930 in Queens, NY, Edna was the daughter of Ann (nee Laczko) and John Lindsay and the step-daughter of Charles Leishman.She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, in 2003; and by her brother, Paul Lindsay (Mary).During 1957 to 1975, Edna, Philip, and their children resided in Mentor, where they were members of St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Bede the Venerable churches.She is survived by her seven children, Philip J. (Ann) Moy Jr. of Chagrin Falls, Dr. Cecilia A. Moy (Toby Kuivila) of Upper Arlington, Michael E. (Marcella) Moy of Lafayette, CO., Mary Moy (Richard) Braun of Oaks, PA., Catherine Moy (Kenneth) Ondo of Salisbury, MD., Margaret F. Moy of Gibbsboro, NJ., and Christine M. Moy (Thomas Hess) of Hatboro, PA.; by her 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Coleman, Hilary, Grace, Alison, Matthew, Michael, Kevin, Lindsay, and Catherine; and by her seven great-grandchildren, Addyson, Mackenzie, Margaret, Evelyn, Avinash, Claire, and Nisha.The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington, PA.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019