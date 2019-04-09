|
Edna M. DeVito (nee Dunn), age 85; beloved wife of the late Sam; loving mother of Mary Ann Ricchino (Michael) and Sam (Colleen); devoted grandmother of Phillip (deceased), Nick (Katie), Deanna McKenrick (Jacob), Mia Bella and Trey; great-grandmother of Carter, Vinny, Ryann, Jo Jo, and Frankie; dear sister of Anna, Dorothy, Helen, Lillian, Audrey, and Robert (all deceased); loving aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Phillip DeVito Foundation or Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland where Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday April 12, (please meet at church). Interment Knollwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (east of Richmond Rd.) Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. vitantonio-previtefuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019