Edson Clark Hill, age 83 of Concord, Ohio, passed away on October 2, 2020. Clark was born and raised in Mentor to parents Edson A. Hill and Genevieve Clark Hill. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Hamann Hill; brothers John and David; and beloved dogs Caillie, Mhairi, Jessie, and Liza. Clark was a 1955 graduate of Mentor High School where he played football, tennis, and ran track as a hurdler. An avid outdoorsman, his first job was at age 13 trapping muskrats in Northeast Ohio for furriers in NYC. He was a 1959 graduate of Bowling Green State University where he studied business administration and participated in the ROTC, during which time he became a skilled marksman. Clark was an Army veteran, history buff and book lover. As his eyesight diminished due to macular degeneration, he was able to keep enjoying books thanks to Ohio Public Library for the Blind’s talking book program. Clark enjoyed fly-tying, trout fishing, hunting, bird watching and cooking. He and Marjorie bred and raised Gordon Setters and enjoyed attending dog shows around the country. Throughout his life he was a member of Legend Lake Golf Course, Pine Lake Trout Club, Pi Kappa Alpha, Gordon Setter Club of America, Willoughby Rotary, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, and was a strong supporter of wildlife conservation. Professionally he enjoyed a long career as president of Hamann Construction Company in Willoughby. He was a colorful character with many life-long friends with whom he always enjoyed a good laugh and story. He is survived by daughters Brenda Dillane, and Hannah Hill (David Schaberg); grandsons Ciaran, Spencer, and Harper, as well as many other much-loved cousins, sisters-in law, nieces, and friends. Clark was the kind of man who “knew something about everything”, and in his final year he taught Brenda more about nature and how to be a master grill chef, and taught Hannah how to tie flies, and balance a check book—better late than never. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 2-5 pm on Friday, October 9th at Davis-Babcock Funeral home in Willoughby. Masks and social distancing are required. In addition, Hannah and Brenda are asking that you share your favorite anecdote or memory about Clark via email or video to: hannahhillmail@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary: hawkmountain.org
or Upper Allegheny Watershed Association: AWAPA.org