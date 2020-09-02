1/
Edward A. McDermott
Edward A. McDermott, age 83, of Concord, died at home surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1937, in Hazelton, PA, to the late Edward J. and Mary (nee: Kettrick) McDermott. Edward is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Jeffrey (Angela); daughter, Maria (Michael) Edmonds; and grandchildren, Owen, Nigel, and Conrad. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to Little Flower Catholic Parish (Attn: Fr. David Nuss), 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences are available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
