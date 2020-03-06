Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Petric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Petric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Petric Obituary
Edward A. Petric, age 88, beloved husband of Theresa (nee Hribar); dear father of Edward (Bonnie), Joanne (Karl) Kule, Theresa (Joseph) Chesbrough and Steve (Laura); grandfather of Isaac, Corrine, Alexia, Steve, Justin and Audrey; great-grandfather of Tyler, Madison, Trevor, Jace, Olivia and Grason. He passed away March 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -