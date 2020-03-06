|
|
Edward A. Petric, age 88, beloved husband of Theresa (nee Hribar); dear father of Edward (Bonnie), Joanne (Karl) Kule, Theresa (Joseph) Chesbrough and Steve (Laura); grandfather of Isaac, Corrine, Alexia, Steve, Justin and Audrey; great-grandfather of Tyler, Madison, Trevor, Jace, Olivia and Grason. He passed away March 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2020