Lt. Col, Edward Satterfield and his wife of 66 years, Shirley Toppari Satterfield, each left this world recently. Home was Las Vegas, NV but both were born and raised in Painesville, OH.Ed attended OSU and Shirley attended OU. They met on the beach and corresponded when he left for the Air Force. As a married military couple, they traveled the world with homes in Japan, England, France, and seven states. Mid-1960, Ed was the top placed American in the N.A.T.O. photo-reconnaissance competition. Las Vegas was his last military assignment where he tracked a hijacker out of McCarren Airport assisting in the capture. Ed flew many planes including the F-86 (favorite), F-100, RF-101 Voodoo, the F-111 Aardvark (newest and fastest), and finally his own Bonanza Beechcraft. Ed went on to work at the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept, the City of NLV, and the LV Convention Authority. Shirley participated in the Officers' Wives' Club including as an editor and president. The British Press named her as an Outstanding Young Woman for her civic efforts. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education from UNLV and became an inspirational teacher for 30 years. She was honored as an Outstanding Teacher in 1997 and later did charity work with the Assistance League. She embraced her Finnish Sisu which roughly translates as tenacity of purpose. They are survived by their children Dustin Satterfield and Cindi Brysha and their grandchildren Blake, Danika, and Stefan Brysha.



