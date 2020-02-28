|
Edward "Eddie" Boyles, 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at The David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid, following a two-month illness. Eddie was born May 3, 1934 at home in Farmdale, Ohio to Bonita (Mellinger) and Edward J. Boyles. Eddie was one of 11 children. In his younger years, growing up after his father passed away in 1947, Eddie lived with his sister, Betty Eller, in the Geneva area. Following school, Eddie went to work for White Motors in Cleveland, then over 20 years at Lake Truck Sales and Service in Painesville. Upon his retirement, he worked for the Concord Township Road Department for several years. Eddie enjoyed racing and also riding 4-wheelers with his friends in the Geneva area and repairing mechanical equipment for his neighbors. Eddie is survived by his grandson, Jacob Thomas Price; Jocko, his longtime K9 partner; his sisters, Betty Eller of Conneaut and Louise Jenkins of Grand Junction, Co.; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis in 1986; his son, Thomas in 2002; his parents; sisters, Dorothy Wyles, Doris Mackey, Edna Moyer and Elizabeth Jones; step-sister, Goldie Runyan Morr; brothers, Raymond Boyles, Lloyd Boyles, Robert Boyles and Richard Boyles; step-brother, Russell Runyan. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Funeral Service and Burial will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. The family wishes to thank Rick Tango, Eddie’s neighbor, who has helped with taking care of Jocko and also everything he had done for Eddie over the past years. In lieu of flowers, we request a memorial donation in Eddie’s name be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020