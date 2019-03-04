Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mayersky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Mayersky Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward C. Mayersky Sr. Obituary
Edward C. Mayersky, Sr., 87, of Eastlake, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Willoughby.Born January 6, 1932 in Republic, PA, he’s been a resident of Eastlake for 49 years.He worked at Eaton Axle Corp. as a machinist for 30 years. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division.He enjoyed football, a “Big Pittsburgh Steelers” fan.He is survived by his loving children, Edward Jr. and Kimberly Flickinger; grandchildren, Ryan (Erica) Mayersky, Carlyn and Dylan Flickinger; siblings, Joseph and Maria Loya; sister-in-law, Erna Mayersky.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna (nee Harshman); siblings, Elmer and John Mayersky and Betty (Carl) Slominsky; brother-in-law, John Loya.Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6th, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Edward will be buried at Western Reserve Memorial Garden Cemetery on Thursday, March 7th. Public may come to the funeral home at 9 a.m. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.