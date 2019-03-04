|
Edward C. Mayersky, Sr., 87, of Eastlake, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Willoughby.Born January 6, 1932 in Republic, PA, he’s been a resident of Eastlake for 49 years.He worked at Eaton Axle Corp. as a machinist for 30 years. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division.He enjoyed football, a “Big Pittsburgh Steelers” fan.He is survived by his loving children, Edward Jr. and Kimberly Flickinger; grandchildren, Ryan (Erica) Mayersky, Carlyn and Dylan Flickinger; siblings, Joseph and Maria Loya; sister-in-law, Erna Mayersky.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna (nee Harshman); siblings, Elmer and John Mayersky and Betty (Carl) Slominsky; brother-in-law, John Loya.Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6th, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Edward will be buried at Western Reserve Memorial Garden Cemetery on Thursday, March 7th. Public may come to the funeral home at 9 a.m. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019