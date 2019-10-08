Home

More Obituaries for Edward Reinholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Reinholz


1931 - 2019
Edward C. Reinholz Obituary
Services for Edward C. Reinholz, 88, of Willowick, will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Michael J. Currier will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Mr. Reinholz passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby, surrounded by his family. Born May 10, 1931 in Cleveland, he has lived in Willowick for the past 63 years. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and loved watching TV and John Wayne movies, but most especially, spending time with his family. Mr. Reinholz was employed as an electrician with General Motors in Parma for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He also enjoyed helping others with electrical projects. Survivors are his son, Bryan Reinholz, of Wytheville, VA; and daughters, Terri Reinholz, of Willowick and Connie (Bill) O’Hern, of Willoughby; grandchildren, Andrew Reinholz, Tommy Gerbic, Billy O’Hern and Abby O’Hern. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell, on December 27, 2014. His parents, Henry and Pauline (Crocker) Reinholz are also deceased. Private family interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
