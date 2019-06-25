|
Edward G. Daull, age 76, of Wickliffe, passed away June 22, 2019, at Lake West Hospital.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Cleveland. Ed was the beloved husband of Reta (nee Jones); dear father of Douglas E., Christopher J. (Maria) and Timothy R. (Leona deceased); grandfather of Lucas and Jonna; step father of Avril and Anslie McInally, Richard McInally (deceased); step grandfather of Margaret, Mary, Chloe and Tristan; son of the late Raymond L. and Mary (nee McAuley); brother of Raymond (Peg), Mary Anne (Terry) O'Brien, Robert (Gloria), Marguerite (Thomas) Drew, James, John (Jenny), Michael (Karen); uncle and great uncle of many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11:15 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Contributions to FUNDENOR, C/o John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Ave., North Olmsted, Ohio 44070, Attn; Tim MacMillan would be appreciated. Please make checks payable to John Knox Presbyterian Church with memo "Guatemala Mission.
Published in The News-Herald on June 26, 2019