|
|
Edward G. Kohler, age 83, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. Mr. Kohler was born in Painesville and lived in Lyndhurst. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had been an office manager for a manufacturing company. He was a dedicated family man who lovingly supported his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Survivors are his wife, Barbara (nee Fallett); children, Colleen Harris (Thomas), Kenneth (Marta), Christine Myeroff (Randy), Claire, and Kimberly; son-in-law, Thomas Laffey; grandchildren, Melissa (Victor), Lauren, Andrew, Nicholas (Elise), Lisa (Jeremy), Ryan (Ann), Erin, Natalie (Kyle), Craig (Jessica), Nathan, Peter, Jason, Joseph (Jacqueline), Michael, Kevin, Samantha, and Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Alexander, Violet, Benjamin, Leila, and Elle. Mr. Kohler was preceded in death by his daughter, Corinne Laffey; parents, Glenn and Dorothy Kohler; and sisters, Lois Mott and Phyllis Kazsmer. Rev. Gary Chmura will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Friends may call Thursday, June 27 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road (between Richmond and Brainard Roads), Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870 or W.A.G.S. 4 KIDS, 112 E. Center Street, Berea, OH 44017 or CSU Foundation Women’s Cross Country/Track, 2121 Euclid Ave., Ste 502, Cleveland, OH 44115. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019