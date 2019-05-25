|
|
March 22, 1929 – May 22, 2019On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Edward Warnock passed away at Hillcrest Hospital. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Mae (nee Cobbett), his children, Patricia and George (wife Becky) and his grandchildren, Alexis, Emily and Abby. He was preceded by his parents, Gabriel “George” Wawrenuk and Bertha “Birdie” (nee Gross) and his brother, Howard Warnock.Ed graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1947. He then served in the U.S. Navy, where he was an aircraft mechanic on the U.S.S. Bennington.Ed and Mae owned A to Z Rental Center in Eastlake, which the family operated for the next 25 years. He was also a bus driver for Laketran for 10 years before finally retiring.Ed will be missed by his family, friends and the many people whose lives he touched with kindness, humor and wisdom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willoughby United Methodist Church Library Memorial Fund.Services will be 10 am at Willoughby United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life on June 8, 2019
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019