Edward Gotch, age 83, of Wickliffe, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1936 in Smithfield, PA to the late George and Mila (nee Krancevic).Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.Edward was the lifelong companion of Alicia “Lee” Kravana; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brothers: Mike, George, Nicholas, Daniel, Samuel and Steve; sisters: Eva Giardini and Lucille Pranka.Private burial to be held in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.