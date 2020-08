Funeral mass for Edward J. Kristoff, Sr. who passed on April 6, 2020 and Jennie R. (Marotta) Kristoff who passed on May 6, 2020 will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, OLMC, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe OH.Family and friends will be received 45 minutes before mass. All normal COVID guidlines apply.There will be a private burial (Immediate Family Only) at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.