Edward J. Charny age 84, passed away Aug. 12, 2020 at the Avenue at Broadview Hts. He was born May 27, 1936 in Cleveland. Ed was a U. S. Air Force Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 7 in Wickliffe.Ed was the beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Sherkel); brother of Eleanor Tanner (husband James deceased); uncle of Christine Tanner (Bill Wallace), Cynthia (Joe) Hess, James Tanner Jr.; great uncle of Kimberly Hess, Joe Hess Jr. (Maddi); great great uncle of Adam.Graveside services Tuesday Aug. 18 at 12 Noon at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 11521Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland.Contributions to the American Legion Post 7 in Wickliffe would be appreciated.