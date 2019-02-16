|
It breaks our hearts to inform you that Edward J. Floyd DPM, 68, of Waite Hill, passed on February 6, 2019, but not without a valiant fight.Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lois Floyd; nephew, Nicolas Iorio; and father in-law, Thomas Phillips.He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; son, Byron (Amy) Floyd; daughter, Ashley (Eric Olson) Floyd; grandchildren, Byron Edward Floyd and Brennen Mansell; siblings, Kay (Charles) Gifford, Jeane Swemba, Susan (Timothy) Iorio, Michael Floyd, Laura (David) Rahanian, Amy (Rob Brown) Goins, Lisa Armstrong, Patrick (Clare) Floyd, and Cindy (Charles) Skeens; aunt, Mary Corese Floyd, S.N.D.; mother-in-law, Patricia Phillips; and sister-in-law, Diana (Harry Gianakis) Phillips. His soul is now in the company of those we have lost before him. He peacefully went surrounded by his beloved family. Ed has touched the lives of so many, from Toledo St. Johns High School ‘69 to John Carroll University ‘73, in his private practice as a Board Certified Podiatric Surgeon, and on the softball fields as a player, coach, and backer. Ed is also a member of the Toledo St. John’s Hall of Fame, John Carroll University Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as The Greater Cleveland Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He truly was a titan among men. His passion was contagious and his motivation was helping others. Ed fiercely loved his family. He had a knack for making you feel like the most important person in the room, and to him, you were. He will be sorely missed. Thank you to all who knew him, as you all know, he loved everyone. Dr. Edward J. Floyd Celebration of Life, Friday, March 22 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Landerhaven Event Center, 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Cleveland, OH.Please come and celebrate our father, friend, teammate, mentor, teacher, colleague, coach, and doctor. If you knew Ed in any way, we hope to see you there! Let’s make this a night to remember! All who knew him are welcome.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019