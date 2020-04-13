|
Edward J. Kristoff, 93, a longtime resident of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away peacefully April 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness at the VA Medical Center in Cleveland. Loving husband of 71 years to Jennie R. (Marotta); son of parents, Nickolas and Catherine (LaBuda) Kristoff; father to six children, Nick (Dianne), Bruce (Cheryl), Jennifer Barrish (Randy), Anthony (Hollie), Diane Greathouse (deceased), Edward Jr. (deceased); and grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren which he loved dearly. Edward attended John Adams High School, served in the Navy during World War II and attended Machine Design/Engineering school upon his return from the war. He was a well-known precision machinist in the Cleveland area, active member in the VFW, American Legion and Wickliffe Over 50 club. Edward and his wife were members of Mt. Carmel Catholic church. He was well-known for his love of dancing with his wife; his dry humor and storytelling; and his passion for real estate and home improvement. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Edward J. Kristoff, Sr. to either American Legion Post #678, 578 E. 328th Street, Willowick, Ohio 44095 or VFW Post #3863, 33641 Vine Street, Eastlake, Ohio 44095. Cremation by David C. Brickman Funeral Services. The family will have a mass/celebration of life service when it is safe to gather together. David C Brickman Funeral Home 440-953-0505
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020