Edward J. Matko Obituary
Edward J. Matko, 70, of Mentor, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was born August 31, 1948, in Cleveland, to the late John and Mary Matko. Ed loved volunteering at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which he did for over 25 years. He was an avid train collector and loved traveling to New York City. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Debra Matko (nee: Delsanter); sister, Mary Ann (Ed) Heiss; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Intihar and Charlene (Jim) Harsch; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Preceding Edward in death are his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Lillian Delsanter; and brother-in-law, Ron Intihar. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Funeral Mass will be held, 10 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. Please meet at the church. Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 30, 2019
