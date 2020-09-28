1/1
Edward J. Miklowski
Edward J. Miklowski, 74, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Nov. 8, 1945, in Cleveland, he had lived in Euclid for 43 years before moving to Mentor two years ago. Edward enjoyed setting up his railroad station, building lighthouses and cornhole games, and made piles of sawdust. Mr. Miklowski was the owner of Ed’s Place on E. 200th St., in Euclid, and was the former President of the Tavern and Liquor Dealers for many years. He was the beloved husband of 50 years to Patricia (nee Frank) Miklowski; loving father of Janeen Miklowski (C.J. Williams), and Nanci Miklowski (Patrick Turton); cherished grandfather of Myla Miklowski Turton; brother of Kathy (Don) Brown, Janet Giera, Bill Miklowski (Bonnie Kicklighter), and Sue (Rick) Adkins; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Sr. and Janet (nee Rose) Miklowski; sister, JoAnne Hernansky; and brothers-in-law, Rich Giera and Mike Hernansky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions in his name be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
