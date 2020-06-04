Edward J. Puro, age 94, of Willowick, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born in Clymer, PA, on June 10, 1925, to the late John and Susan Puro (nee Scilly). He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A man of many talents who loved and served his family, community, and country well. Ed proudly served in the Navy during WWII. He was an active lifetime member of the VFW Post 2926 serving as commander at one time. He was also an active member in the American Legion Post 7. Edward is survived by his children, John (Dennice) Puro and Linda (David) Clark; grandchildren, Jason Clark, Brandon Clark, David Clark, and John Puro; great-grandchildren, Cosmo, Lillian and Harper. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lillian K. Puro (Pintarich); sons, Michael Puro and Steven Puro; and 12 siblings. A private funeral service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Ed. Ed will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.