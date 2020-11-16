1/
Edward J. Smith
Edward J. Smith, age 54, passed away November 14, 2020. Born January 14, 1966 in Cleveland, he was a Wickliffe resident for the past 19 years. Ed worked for the Lake Co. Department of Job and Family Services for 29 years. He enjoyed boating, and spending time with his family at the beach and at his home pool. Ed was known for often pulling pranks on and telling “bad” jokes to his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Colleen (nee Grisez); children Connor and Lauren; mother Carol Corsaro; mother and father-in-law Frank and Jane Grisez; brothers-in-law Thomas Grisez and Gregory (Joelle) Grisez; and sister-in-law Jill Miller. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Thursday 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. (Please meet at church, and Mass streamed online at www.stanselm.org) Interment Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland. (Masks required and social distancing observed at all services.) Memorial donations in Ed’s name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. N #445, Independence, OH 44131 or at www.jdrf.org/michiganno Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
