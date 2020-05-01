Edward Jerimiah Ratcliffe, a longtime resident of Mentor, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1927, to Edward C. Ratcliffe and Alice (Bousquet) Ratcliffe in Quinnville, RI. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and after discharge, he married Mary O’Neil. They were married for 67 years until her death in 2016. He graduated from Bryant College and worked at General Electric as a manager in the Lamp Division for most of his career. After his retirement, he pursued his hobbies of gardening, golfing with Ed Lowe, and painting landscapes in oils and watercolors. His family and friends have many of his works of art to cherish. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his son, Michael (Stephanie) Ratcliffe of Painesville; daughter, Judy (Chuck) Molnar of St. Marys, GA; brother, John (Joyce) Ratcliffe of Warren, RI; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife Mary, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Michael Molnar, Charlie Ratcliffe, Annie Ratcliffe, Zackary Ratcliffe; and his great-grandson, Cody Lax. In compliance with current public gathering restrictions, a public funeral service will be held once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH, 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.